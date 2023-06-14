5 Star Rating 1.5 Ton Split AC: बिजली बचाने के मामले में नंबर एक हैं ये AC, जानें कीमत और खासियत
5 Star Rating 1.5 Ton Split AC: बिजली बचाने के मामले में नंबर एक हैं ये AC, जानें कीमत और खासियत

Energy Saving Rating: गर्मियों में AC का इस्तेमाल बढ़ जाता है, और ऐसे में 5 स्टार रेटिंग वाले AC बिजली की काफी बचत करते हैं, यही वजह है कि लोग सबसे ज्यादा इन्हें ही खरीदना पसंद करते हैं. 

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 10:19 PM IST

5 Star Rating 1.5 Ton Split AC: बिजली बचाने के मामले में नंबर एक हैं ये AC, जानें कीमत और खासियत

5 Star Rating AC: गर्मियों के मौसम में अगर आपके घर पर एयर कंडीशनर लगा होगा तो आप जानते होंगे कि ज्यादा इस्तेमाल करने पर इसका बिल भी बहुत ज्यादा आता है, इसके पीछे एक बड़ा कारण है क्योंकि जब लोग नया एयर कंडीशनर खरीदने जाते हैं तो इसकी एनर्जी सेविंग स्टार रेटिंग को नजरअंदाज कर देते हैं. ऐसा करना आपके लिए आगे चलकर मुसीबत बन जाता है क्योंकि अगर आपने 3 स्टार रेटिंग वाला कोई स्प्लिट एयर कंडीशनर खरीद लिया हो तो इसका बिल काफी ज्यादा आता है. अगर आप ऐसा नहीं चाहते हैं और एयर कंडीशनर चलाने के बावजूद भी बिजली का बिल बचाना चाहते हैं तो आज हम आपके लिए ऐसे फाइव स्टार एनर्जी सेविंग रेटिंग वाले एयर कंडीशनर लेकर आए हैं जिन्हें घंटे तक चलने के बावजूद आपके घर की बिजली का बिल कम ही आएगा. चलिए जानते हैं कौन से है यह एयर कंडीशनर और क्या है इनकी खासियत.

