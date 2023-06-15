iPhone को बिजली के झटके देने आ रहा Nokia का तगड़ा फोन! डिजाइन देखकर कहेंगे- क्या करके मानोगे...
iPhone को बिजली के झटके देने आ रहा Nokia का तगड़ा फोन! डिजाइन देखकर कहेंगे- क्या करके मानोगे...

Nokia एक धमाकेदार फोन लॉन्च करने वाला है, जिसमें 144MP कैमरा और 7950mAh की तगड़ी बैटरी मिलेगी. घोषणा के बाद से फोन के बारे में कई लीक्स सामने आए हैं...

iPhone को बिजली के झटके देने आ रहा Nokia का तगड़ा फोन! डिजाइन देखकर कहेंगे- क्या करके मानोगे...

Nokia वापसी करने के लिए हर मुमकिन कोशिश कर रहा है. वो समय-समय पर बजट फोन्स के अलावा फ्लैगशिप फोन्स भी ला रहा है. कुछ समय पहले ही कंपनी ने अपना लोगो बदला है, जिसको देखकर लगता है कि कंपनी कुछ स्पेशल प्लान कर रहा है. बार्सिलोना में MWC 2023 के हालिया वर्जन में, Nokia ने दो आगामी स्मार्टफोन की घोषणा की जो अभी लॉन्च होने वाले हैं. gizchina की खबर के मुताबिक, कंपनी ने Nokia Magic Max और Nokia C99 की घोषणा की. घोषणा के बाद से फोन के बारे में कई लीक्स सामने आए हैं...

