Lok Sabha Election: 2024 चुनाव में बीजेपी बढ़ाएगी अपना कुनबा, पूर्व PM की पार्टी से करेगी गठबंधन!
Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

2024 Lok Sabha Election: 2024 लोकसभा चुनाव जैसे-जैसे पास आ रहा है, वैसे-वैसे राजनीतिक पार्टियों की तैयारियां भी जोर पकड़ रही हैं. एक ओर जहां गैर बीजेपी पार्टियों को साथ लाने की कोशिश की जा रही है तो वहीं भगवा पार्टी अपने कुनबे को और बढ़ाने में जुटी है. इसी दिशा में वह कर्नाटक की अहम पार्टियों में से एक जनता दल सेक्युलर के साथ गठबंधन करने की तैयारी कर रही है. सूत्रों के मुताबिक, दोनों पार्टियां 2024 चुनाव के लिए एकसाथ आ सकती हैं. 

