'80 हराओ-भाजपा हटाओ', यूपी में भाजपा के खिलाफ अखिलेश यादव का नया नारा
'80 हराओ-भाजपा हटाओ', यूपी में भाजपा के खिलाफ अखिलेश यादव का नया नारा

Loksabha Election 2024: समाजवादी पार्टी (सपा) के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष और उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने रविवार को सत्तारूढ़ भारतीय जनता पार्टी को सरकार से हटाने का आह्वान करते हुए ‘ 80 हराओ-भाजपा हटाओ’ का नया नारा दिया.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 10:15 PM IST

'80 हराओ-भाजपा हटाओ', यूपी में भाजपा के खिलाफ अखिलेश यादव का नया नारा

Loksabha Election 2024: समाजवादी पार्टी (सपा) के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष और उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने रविवार को सत्तारूढ़ भारतीय जनता पार्टी को सरकार से हटाने का आह्वान करते हुए ‘ 80 हराओ-भाजपा हटाओ’ का नया नारा दिया. यादव ने एक ट्वीट में '80 हराओ-भाजपा हटाओ” नारे के हैशटैग के साथ कहा, ''अबकी भाजपा हारेगी बूथ-बूथ, अहंकार उतारेगा यूथ.'' यादव के इस नारे का अभिप्राय यह कि भाजपा को सत्ता से बाहर करने के लिए अगले साल लोकसभा चुनाव में उत्तर प्रदेश की सभी 80 सीटों पर भाजपा को चुनाव में हराना है. प्रदेश में 80 लोकसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र हैं.

