Lok Sabha Election: इस बड़े कांग्रेसी नेता ने AAP को बताया BJP की B टीम, कर दिया 2024 के प्लान का खुलासा!
Madhya Pradesh Politics: बिहार की राजधानी पटना (Patna) में पीएम मोदी (PM Modi) और बीजेपी (BJP) के खिलाफ विपक्ष के महाजुटान की हवा निकालने में कांग्रेस (Congress) के नेता कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रहे हैं. इसी दौरान दिल्ली कांग्रेस (DPCC) और मध्यप्रदेश कांग्रेस (MPCC) से जो बयान आए हैं, वो विपक्षी एकता के दावों से मेल नहीं खा रहे हैं.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 01:50 PM IST

Aap Vs Congress: दिल्ली प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी ने आप (AAP) के संयोजक और दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल (Arvind Kejriwal) को दिल्ली सरकार की शक्तियों को कम करने के लिए लाये जाने वाले अध्यादेश के विरोध में कांग्रेस के 'विचार मंथन' को सही ठहराते हुए केजरीवाल को बीजेपी की 'बी' टीम का हिस्सा बताया है. कुछ ऐसा ही बयान मध्य प्रदेश कांग्रेस से आया, जहां एमपी (MP) के कांग्रेस (Congress) विधायक जयवर्धन सिंह (Jaivardhan Singh) ने शनिवार को आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) को भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) की बी टीम करार दिया है.

