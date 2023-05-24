Parliament: नए संसद भवन का उद्घाटन क्यों राष्ट्रपति को करना चाहिए? राघव चड्ढा ने ट्वीट कर बताई 10 वजहें
topStories1hindi1709694
Hindi Newsदेश

Parliament: नए संसद भवन का उद्घाटन क्यों राष्ट्रपति को करना चाहिए? राघव चड्ढा ने ट्वीट कर बताई 10 वजहें

New Parliament Building Inauguration: आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता और राज्यसभा सांसद राघव चड्ढा (Raghav Chadha) ने भी ट्वीट कर राष्ट्रपति से नए संसद भवन के उद्घाटन की मांग की है.

Written By  Sumit Rai|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 08:47 PM IST

Trending Photos

Parliament: नए संसद भवन का उद्घाटन क्यों राष्ट्रपति को करना चाहिए? राघव चड्ढा ने ट्वीट कर बताई 10 वजहें

Raghav Chadha 10 points for New Parliament Building: नए संसद भवन का उद्घाटन 28 मई को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) करेंगे, लेकिन इस बीच इसको लेकर घमासान मचा हुआ है और अब तक देश की 20 विपक्षी पार्टियों ने नई संसद के उद्घाटन समारोह का बहिष्कार किया है. इतना ही नहीं 19 पार्टियों ने एक संयुक्त बयान भी जारी किया है और राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू (Droupadi Murmu) से उद्घाटन कराने की मांग की है. इस बीच आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता राघव चड्ढा (Raghav Chadha) ने भी ट्वीट कर राष्ट्रपति से नए संसद भवन के उद्घाटन की मांग की है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
Aishwarya Rai
Salman-Aishwarya या फिर Salman-katrina, दर्शकों में सलमान किसके साथ रहे सुपरहिट?
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Gyaarah Gyaarah
Gyaarah Gyaarah Teaser: किस जाल में फंस रहे राघव, धैर्य और कृतिका
Fruits
Diabetic पेशेंट्स फौरन नोट करें इन 5 फलों के नाम, शुगर कंट्रोल में हैं हेल्पफुल
Gold
सोना और चांदी फिर हुआ सस्ता, इतने गिर गए दाम, अब ये हैं ताजा भाव