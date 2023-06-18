Adipurush Row: बदले जाएंगे आदिपुरुष के विवादित डायलॉग, मनोज मुंतशिर ने ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी
Adipurush Row: बदले जाएंगे आदिपुरुष के विवादित डायलॉग, मनोज मुंतशिर ने ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी

Adipurush News: फिल्म आदिपुरुष (Adipurush) के विवादित डायलॉग संशोधित होंगे. ये जानकारी मनोज मुंतशिर (Manoj Muntashir) ने ट्वीट कर दी है. मुंतशिर ने कहा कि हम उन्हें संशोधित करेंगे और इसी सप्ताह वो फिल्म में शामिल होंगे.

Jun 18, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

Adipurush Row: बदले जाएंगे आदिपुरुष के विवादित डायलॉग, मनोज मुंतशिर ने ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी

Adipurush Controversial Dialogues: फिल्म आदिपुरुष (Adipurush) को लेकर बड़ा अपडेट आया है. मनोज मुंतशिर (Manoj Muntashir) ने बताया है कि फिल्म के विवादित डायलॉग बदले जाएंगे. उन्हें संशोधित किया जाएगा और इसी हफ्ते वो फिल्म में शामिल किए जाएंगे. मनोज मुंतशिर ने ट्वीट किया कि रामकथा से पहला पाठ जो कोई सीख सकता है, वो है हर भावना का सम्मान करना. सही या गलत, समय के अनुसार बदल जाता है, भावना रह जाती है. आदिपुरुष में 4000 से भी ज्यादा पंक्तियों के संवाद मैंने लिखे, 5 पंक्तियों पर कुछ भावनाएं आहत हुईं. उन सैकड़ों पंक्तियों में जहां श्री राम का यशगान किया, मां सीता के सतीत्व का वर्णन किया, उनके लिए प्रशंसा भी मिलनी थी, जो पता नहीं क्यों मिली नहीं. मेरे ही भाइयों ने मेरे लिए सोशल मीडिया पर अशोभनीय शब्द लिखे.

