Bihar BJP में सब ठीक नहीं, पार्टी के दो विधायक आमने-सामने; थाने पहुंचा मामला

Bihar BJP में सब ठीक नहीं लग रहा. उसके एक विधायक ने पार्टी के एक अन्य विधायक के बेटे के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है. एक अधिकारी ने गुरुवार को यह जानकारी दी.

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 02:12 PM IST

Bihar BJP: बिहार भाजपा में सब ठीक नहीं लग रहा. उसके एक विधायक ने पार्टी के एक अन्य विधायक के बेटे के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है. एक अधिकारी ने गुरुवार को यह जानकारी दी. शिकायतकर्ता मुरारी मोहन झा दरभंगा के केवटी विधानसभा क्षेत्र से विधायक हैं. उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि अलीनगर के भाजपा विधायक मिश्री लाल यादव के बेटे धीरेंद्र कुमार धीरज ने उनकी छवि खराब करने के इरादे से एक फेसबुक पोस्ट अपलोड किया.

