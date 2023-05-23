Heavy Rainfall: क्या आपको पता है भारत में कहां होती है सबसे ज्यादा बारिश? चेरापूंजी है गलत जवाब!
Heavy Rainfall: क्या आपको पता है भारत में कहां होती है सबसे ज्यादा बारिश? चेरापूंजी है गलत जवाब!

Cherrapunjee Rainfall: भारत में सबसे ज्यादा बारिश कहां होती है? अगर ये सवाल आप किसी से भी करेंगे तो उसका जवाब चेरापूंजी ही होगा, लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि ये जवाब गलत है.

Written By  Sumit Rai|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 08:51 PM IST

Heavy Rainfall: क्या आपको पता है भारत में कहां होती है सबसे ज्यादा बारिश? चेरापूंजी है गलत जवाब!

Cherrapunji Heavy Rainfall: भारत में सबसे ज्यादा बारिश कहां होती है? अगर ये सवाल आप किसी से भी करेंगे तो उसका जवाब चेरापूंजी ही होगा, लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि ये जवाब गलत है. अब चेरापूंजी नहीं, बल्कि अरुणाचल प्रदेश के कुरुंग कुमे जिले के कोलोरियांग शहर (Koloriang City) में सबसे ज्यादा बारिश होती है. कोलोरियांग के लोगों का कहना है कि कोलोरियांग के बारिश ने मेघालय में मासिनराम और चेरापूंजी का रिकॉर्ड (Rainfall Record) तोड़ दिया है.

