ममता से मुलाकात के बाद मुंबई पहुंचे केजरीवाल और मान, उद्धव और पवार से करेंगे मुलाकात
ममता से मुलाकात के बाद मुंबई पहुंचे केजरीवाल और मान, उद्धव और पवार से करेंगे मुलाकात

Arvind Kejriwal: दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री व आम आदमी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय संयोजक अरविंद केजरीवाल और पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री भगवंत मान मंगलवार शाम मुंबई पहुंचे. आप नेता यहां राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (राकांपा) के अध्यक्ष शरद पवार और शिवसेना (यूबीटी) अध्यक्ष उद्धव ठाकरे से मुलाकात करेंगे.

