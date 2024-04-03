Kejriwal Health Update: 13 दिनों में कम हो गया 4.5KG वजन, डायबिटीज को लेकर है ये अपडेट
Arvind Kejriwal Weight Loss: दिल्ली शराब घोटाले में गिरफ्तार मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल का वजन तेजी के घट रहा है, जिसको लेकर डॉक्टरों ने चिंता जताई है. सूत्रों के अनुसार, पिछले 13 दिनों में केजरीवाल का वजन 4.5 किलोग्राम कम हो गया है.

 

Written By  Balram Pandey|Edited By: Sumit Rai|Last Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
  1. Arvind Kejriwal Health Update: दिल्ली शराब घोटाले में गिरफ्तार मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल न्यायिक हिरासत में है और तिहाड़ जेल भेजे गए हैं. केजरीवाल को तिहाड़ की जेल नंबर 2 की हाई सिक्योरिटी सेल में में रखा गया है. इस बीच अरविंद केजरीवाल का वजन तेजी के घट रहा है, जिसको लेकर डॉक्टरों ने चिंता जताई है. दरअसल, प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ED) ने 21 मार्च को दिल्ली शराब घोटाले के मामले में अरविंद केजरीवाल को गिरफ्तार किया था. इसके बाद कोर्ट ने 28 मार्च और फिर 1 अप्रैल तक केजरीवाल को ईडी की हिरासत में भेज दिया था. 1 अप्रैल को फिर जब केजरीवाल को कोर्ट में पेश किया गया तो उन्हें 15 दिन के लिए जेल भेज दिया गया.
  2. 13 दिनों में कम हो गया केजरीवाल का 4.5 किलो वजन
  3. आम आदमी पार्टी के सूत्रों के अनुसार, दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल का वजन गिरफ्तारी के बाद से ही तेजी से कम (Arvind Kejriwal Weight Loss) हो रहा है. गिरफ्तारी के बाद 13 दिनों में अरविंद केजरीवाल का वजन अब तक करीब साढ़े चार किलो कम हुआ है. इसके बाद डॉक्टरों ने केजरीवाल के स्वास्थ्य को लेकर चिंता जताई है. हालांकि, तिहाड़ जेल के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि केजरीवाल की तबीयत ठीक है.
  4. दिल्ली सरकार की मंत्री आतिशी ने कहा, 'अरविंद केजरीवाल एक severe diabetic हैं. स्वास्थ की समस्याओं के बावजूद, वे देश की सेवा में 24 घंटे लगे रहते थे. गिरफ्तारी के बाद से अब तक अरविंद केजरीवाल का वजन 4.5 किलो घट गया है. यह बहुत चिंताजनक है. आज भाजपा उन्हें जेल में डाल कर उनके स्वास्थ को खतरे में डाल रही है. अगर अरविंद केजरीवाल को कुछ हो गया तो पूरा देश तो क्या भगवान भी इन्हें माफ नहीं करेगा.'
  5. किस बीमारी से पीड़ित हैं अरविंद केजरीवाल?
  6. सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल की पत्नी सुनीता केजरीवाल ने हाल ही में एक वीडियो जारी कर उनकी बीमारी की जानकारी दी थी. उन्होंने बताया था कि उनके पति को डायबिटीज है और उनका शुगर लेवल ठीक नहीं चल रहा है. केजरीवाल को न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजे जाने समय उनके वकील ने बीमारी का ध्यान रखते हुए जेल के अंदर कोर्ट से स्पेशल डाइट की मांग थी. अब केजरीवाल को जेल में इसी अनुसार खाना दिया जा रहा है.
  7. जेल में केजरीवाल खाने में क्या-क्या दिया जा रहा?
  8. केजरीवाल की बीमारी को देखते हुए जेल के अंदर उन्हें घर का बना खाना परोसा जा रहा है. केजरीवाल को सुबह 6:30 बजे चाय और ब्रेड दी जा रही है. इसके बाद सुबह 10:30 बजे दाल, सब्जी, रोटी और चावल दिया जा रहा है. दोपहर 3:30 बजे चाय और दो बिस्कुट दिया जा रहा है. शाम 5:30 बजे दाल, सब्जी, रोटी या फिर चावल दिया जा रहा. कोर्ट के आदेश के अनुसार, केजरीवाल को पीने का बोतलबंद पानी और शुगर लेवल कम होने पर टॉफी भी दी जा सकेगी.
  9. आप नेताओं का 7 अप्रैल को उपवास का ऐलान
  10. अरविंद केजरीवाल की गिरफ्तारी के विरोध में 7 अप्रैल को आम आदमी पार्टी ने उपवास का ऐलान किया है. दिल्ली सरकार के कैबिनेट मंत्री गोपाल राय ने बताया कि 7 अप्रैल को आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता और कार्यकर्ता दिल्ली के जंतर मंतर पर उपवास करेंगे. इसके साथ ही उन्होंने देश की जनता से भी अपील की है कि वो भी इस गिरफ्तारी के विरोध में घर में रहकर उपवास कर अपना विरोध दर्ज कराएं.

