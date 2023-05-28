Arvind Kejriwal: अस्पताल में सत्येंद्र जैन से मिले CM केजरीवाल, गले लगाकर कहा- 'आप मेरे हीरो'
Arvind Kejriwal: अस्पताल में सत्येंद्र जैन से मिले CM केजरीवाल, गले लगाकर कहा- 'आप मेरे हीरो'

Arvind Kejriwal LNJP Visit: दिल्ली सरकार में पूर्व स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन से आज दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने  एलएनजेपी अस्पताल में मुलाकात की है. सीएम केजरीवाल ने खुद एक तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए इसकी जानकारी दी है.

Arvind Kejriwal: अस्पताल में सत्येंद्र जैन से मिले CM केजरीवाल, गले लगाकर कहा- 'आप मेरे हीरो'

Arvind Kejriwal met Satyendar Jain in LNJP hospital Delhi: दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल (Arvind Kejriwal) ने एलएनजेपी अस्पताल में भर्ती पूर्व स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन से मुलाकात की है. मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में हुई गिरफ्तारी के करीब एक साल बाद अस्पताल में दोनों नेताओं की ये पहली मुलाकात थी. इस मुलाकात में अपनी पार्टी के नेता से मिलकर खुश हुए केजरीवाल ने जैन को गले लगाते हुए उन्हें अपना हीरो और बहादुर शख्स बताया और ट्विटर पर अपनी मुलाकात की तस्वीर भी साझा की है.

