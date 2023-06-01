Dhirendra Shastri Challenge: धर्मगुरुओं को धीरेंद्र शास्त्री का चैलेंज! कहा- बागेश्वर धाम की ताकत के आगे नहीं टिकेगा कोई
Dhirendra Shastri Challenge: धर्मगुरुओं को धीरेंद्र शास्त्री का चैलेंज! कहा- बागेश्वर धाम की ताकत के आगे नहीं टिकेगा कोई

Dhirendra Shastri Divya Darbar: बागेश्वर धाम (Bageshwar Dham) की ताकत को लेकर धीरेंद्र शास्त्री (Dhirendra Shastri) ने दूसरे धर्म के गुरुओं को चैलेंज कर दिया है. अब देखना होगा कि बाकी लोगों का इस पर क्या रिएक्शन होगा.

Jun 01, 2023

Dhirendra Shastri Challenge: धर्मगुरुओं को धीरेंद्र शास्त्री का चैलेंज! कहा- बागेश्वर धाम की ताकत के आगे नहीं टिकेगा कोई

Challenge Of Dhirendra Shastri: कथावाचक पंडित धीरेंद्र शास्त्री (Dhirendra Shastri) का नया चैलेंज आजकल खूब ​सुर्खियों में है. धीरेंद्र शास्त्री ने दूसरे धर्म के गुरुओं को चैलेंज दिया है ​कि बागेश्वर धाम (Bageshwar Dham) की ताकत के सामने कोई टिक नहीं सकता है. बागेश्वर सरकार के नाम से मशहूर कथावाचक धीरेंद्र शास्त्री आजकल गुजरात के दौरे पर हैं. सोमनाथ महादेव के दर्शन के बाद बाबा ने फिर से हिंदू राष्ट्र का संकल्प दोहराया है. धीरेंद्र शास्त्री ने कहा कि वर्तमान में पूरी दुनिया में केवल सनातन धर्मों के संतों को छोड़कर किसी भी मजहब के गुरुओं में ताकत नहीं है कि बागेश्वर धाम की शक्तियों का सामना कर लें.

