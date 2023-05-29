Bageshwar Baba: 'भारत क्या पाकिस्तान भी बनेगा हिंदू राष्ट्र!' बागेश्वर बाबा बोले- बस करना होगा ये काम
Bageshwar Baba: 'भारत क्या पाकिस्तान भी बनेगा हिंदू राष्ट्र!' बागेश्वर बाबा बोले- बस करना होगा ये काम

Dhirendra Shastri's Statement: बाबा बागेश्वर (Baba Bageshwar) बीते लंबे समय से हिंदुस्तान को हिंदू राष्ट्र (Hindu Rashtra) बनाने की मांग करते आ रहे हैं. इतना ही नहीं बाबा बागेश्वर हिंदू राष्ट्र के साथ साथ सनातन धर्म की स्थापना के लिए लोगों से जागने की दुहाई भी दे रहे हैं और अब बाबा बागेश्वर का प्लान पाकिस्तान भी जाहिर हो गया है.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 02:12 PM IST

Bageshwar Baba Pakistan: बाबा बागेश्वर (Baba Bageshwar) इन दिनों गुजरात (Gujarat) में हैं और इसी गुजरात से बाबा बागेश्वर ने पाकिस्तान (Pakistan) को टेंशन में डाल दिया है. अब तक बाबा बागेश्वर भारत को हिंदू राष्ट्र बनाने पर बयान देते थे लेकिन इस बार बाबा ने अपने दिव्य दरबार में पाकिस्तान को हिंदू राष्ट्र बनाने की बात कह डाली है. इतना ही नहीं बाबा ने पीओके के विलय का भी एजेंडा साफ कर दिया है. बाबा बागेश्वर हैं तो मध्य प्रदेश के लेकिन ऐसा लग रहा है कि मानो बाबा ने गुजरात के लोगों पर जादू कर दिया है. बाबा के चाहने वालों की ऐसी दीवानगी अब तो पूरे देश में नजर आने लगी है. बाबा बागेश्वर जहां जहां जाते हैं वहां वहां ऐसी ही भीड़ उमड़ती है. बाबा जहां-जहां जाते हैं वहां ठीक इसी अंदाज में भक्तों का सैलाब उनके स्वागत में उमड़ पड़ता है.

