Bageshwar Baba पाकिस्तान को भी बना देंगे हिंदू राष्ट्र! बता दिया क्या है प्लान?

Dhirendra Shastri's Statement: धीरेंद्र शास्त्री (Dhirendra Shastri) के एक नए बयान से अब पाकिस्तान (Pakistan) भी टेंशन में आ गया है. बागेश्वर धाम (Bageshwar Dham) के पीठाधीश्वर ने कहा कि वे पाकिस्तान को भी हिंदू राष्ट्र बना देंगे.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 09:39 AM IST

Pakistan Hindu Rashtra: बागेश्वर धाम (Bageshwar Dham) के पीठाधीश्वर धीरेंद्र शास्त्री (Dhirendra Shastri) अपने बयानों के लिए भी जाने जाते हैं. बागेश्वर बाबा ने अब ऐसा बयान दिया है जिससे पाकिस्तानी के प्रधानमंत्री शहबाज शरीफ भी टेंशन में आ जाएंगे. दरअरसल गुजरात के सूरत में धीरेंद्र शास्त्री ने कहा कि भारत क्या पाकिस्तान को भी हिंदू राष्ट्र (Hindu Rashtra) बना देंगे. वहीं, पीओके पर बागेश्वर बाबा ने बड़ा बयान देते हुए कहा कि पीओके को राम, हिंदुस्तान की जरूरत है. पाकिस्तान से PoK संभल नहीं रहा है. आज कल बागेश्वर बाबा गुजरात के दौरे पर हैं. जब वे सूरत पहुंचे तो उनका जोरदार स्वागत हुआ. आइए जानते हैं कि बागेश्वर बाबा के सूरत दरबार में और क्या-क्या हुआ?

