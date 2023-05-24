Dhirendra Shastri को मिली Y कैटेगरी की सुरक्षा, मध्यप्रदेश सरकार ने जारी किया आदेश
Dhirendra Shastri को मिली Y कैटेगरी की सुरक्षा, मध्यप्रदेश सरकार ने जारी किया आदेश

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Security: बागेश्वर धाम सरकार धीरेंद्र कृष्ण शास्त्री को जान से मारने की धमकी मिलने के बाद केंद्र सरकार ने उनकी सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी है.

Dhirendra Shastri को मिली Y कैटेगरी की सुरक्षा, मध्यप्रदेश सरकार ने जारी किया आदेश

Dhirendra Shastri gets Y-Category Security: बागेश्वर धाम सरकार धीरेंद्र कृष्ण शास्त्री को जान से मारने की धमकी मिलने के बाद केंद्र सरकार ने उनकी सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी है. केंद्र सरकार से मिली मंजूरी के अनुसार उन्हें वाई कैटेगरी की सुरक्षा दी गई है. इसको लेकर मध्य प्रदेश प्रशासन की ओर से आदेश जारी किए गए हैं. कानून व्यवस्था और सुरक्षा आईजी की तरफ से इस संबंध में अन्य राज्यों को भी पत्र लिखा गया है.

