Train Accident: बालासोर ट्रेन हादसे में ड्राइवर और गार्ड का क्या हुआ? रेलवे के अधिकारी ने दी ये जानकारी
Train Accident: बालासोर ट्रेन हादसे में ड्राइवर और गार्ड का क्या हुआ? रेलवे के अधिकारी ने दी ये जानकारी

Balasore Train Accident: इस भयानक हादसे में 280 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हुई है, जबकि 800 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हैं. रेल मंत्रालय ने इस हादसे के कारणों का पता लगाने के लिए उच्चस्तरीय जांच के आदेश दिए हैं. 

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

Train Accident: बालासोर ट्रेन हादसे में ड्राइवर और गार्ड का क्या हुआ? रेलवे के अधिकारी ने दी ये जानकारी

Balasore Train Accident: बालासोर में हुए रेल हादसे ने हर किसी को झकझोर कर रख दिया है. इस भयानक हादसे में 280 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हुई है, जबकि 800 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हैं. रेल मंत्रालय ने इस हादसे के कारणों का पता लगाने के लिए उच्चस्तरीय जांच के आदेश दिए हैं. वहीं, सीबीआई से भी जांच कराने की सिफारिश की गई है.

