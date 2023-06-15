मध्यप्रदेश में भाजपा को बड़ा झटका, सिंधिया के इस वफादार ने चुनाव से पहले बदला पाला
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: केंद्रीय मंत्री ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया के वफादार मध्य प्रदेश भाजपा कार्यकारी समिति के सदस्य बैजनाथ सिंह यादव ने विधानसभा चुनाव से कुछ माह पहले भाजपा छोड़ दी और बुधवार को कांग्रेस के पाले में लौट आए.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 12:12 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: केंद्रीय मंत्री ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया के वफादार मध्य प्रदेश भाजपा कार्यकारी समिति के सदस्य बैजनाथ सिंह यादव ने विधानसभा चुनाव से कुछ माह पहले भाजपा छोड़ दी और बुधवार को कांग्रेस के पाले में लौट आए. शिवपुरी के रहने वाले यादव और 15 जनपद सदस्यों सहित उनके समर्थकों का प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष कमलनाथ ने पार्टी में स्वागत किया.

