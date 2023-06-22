Lok Sabha Election: विपक्षी एकता की मुहिम को तगड़ा झटका, पटना की बैठक में नहीं शामिल होगा ये दिग्गज नेता
Lok Sabha Election: विपक्षी एकता की मुहिम को तगड़ा झटका, पटना की बैठक में नहीं शामिल होगा ये दिग्गज नेता

 लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले विपक्षी दलों को एक करने की मुहिम को एक बार फिर झटका लगा है. अब रालोद के मुखिया जयंत चौधरी ने पटना में होने वाली मीटिंग में शामिल होने पर असमर्थता जताई है.

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 01:00 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election: विपक्षी एकता की मुहिम को तगड़ा झटका, पटना की बैठक में नहीं शामिल होगा ये दिग्गज नेता

Opposition Party Meeting: लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले विपक्षी दलों को एक करने की मुहिम को एक बार फिर झटका लगा है. अब रालोद के मुखिया जयंत चौधरी ने पटना में होने वाली मीटिंग में शामिल होने पर असमर्थता जताई है. हालांकि, उन्होंने पत्र लिखकर समर्थन जताया है.

