Biggest Train Accident: 42 साल पहले जब रेल हादसे में गई 800 की जान! उफनती नदी में समा गईं ट्रेन की 9 बोगियां
topStories1hindi1722439
Hindi Newsदेश

Biggest Train Accident: 42 साल पहले जब रेल हादसे में गई 800 की जान! उफनती नदी में समा गईं ट्रेन की 9 बोगियां

Balasore Train Accident: ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे (Odisha Train Accident) से भी बड़ा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट आज से 42 साल पहले बिहार में हो चुका है. उस दुर्घटना में 800 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी. ट्रेन के 9 डिब्बे बागमती नदी में डूब गए थे.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 09:18 AM IST

Trending Photos

Biggest Train Accident: 42 साल पहले जब रेल हादसे में गई 800 की जान! उफनती नदी में समा गईं ट्रेन की 9 बोगियां

Coromandel Train Accident: ओडिशा (Odissa) का बालासोर (Balasore) शुक्रवार की शाम एक भयानक ट्रेन हादसे (Train Accident) का गवाह बना. कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस बालासोर में बहनागा रेलवे स्टेशन के पास हादसे का शिकार हुई. 2 पैसेंजर ट्रेन और 1 मालगाड़ी आपस में भिड़ गईं, जिसके कारण बोगियां पटरी से उतर गईं और पलट गईं. टक्कर की गूंज करीब 200 मीटर तक सुनाई दी. बालासोर हादसे में अब तक 288 लोगों के मारे जाने की खबर सामने आ चुकी है. वहीं, 900 से ज्यादा लोग घायल बताए जा रहे हैं. उनका इलाज अस्पताल में जारी है. लेकिन आपको बता दें कि सबसे बड़ा रेल हादसा आज से 42 साल साल पहले 6 जून को बिहार में हुआ था. इस ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट में करीब 800 लोगों की जान चली गई थी. बिहार के इस रेल हादसे को दुनिया दूसरा सबसे बड़ा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट माना जाता है. ये घटना कैसे हुई थी आइए इसके बारे में जानते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
Imran Khan
‘इमरान को ग्लैमर की जरूरत’ – PAK के पूर्व PM से शादी करना चाहती है ये टिकटॉक स्टार
unemployment
‘जॉब में मत करो जिंदगी बर्बाद’- हर महीने करोड़ों कमाने वाले लड़के की लोगों को सलाह
rajnath singh
बृजभूषण शरण मामले पर राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, कार्रवाई को लेकर कही ये बात