Maharashtra News: ये कैसी प्यास? नहीं हो पा रही गांव के किसी भी लड़के की शादी
Water Crisis: जल संकट से जूझ रहे महाराष्ट्र के कई इलाकों में लोग 1-1 बूंद पानी के लिए तरस रहे हैं लेकिन इसका खामियाजा खासकर महिलाओं को भुगतना पड़ रहा है जो पानी के लिए रोजाना कई घंटों का सफर करती हैं. इसी वहज से यहां के लड़के भी कुवांरे रह जा रहे हैं.

Water Crisis In Maharashtra: मुंबई से महज 100 किलोमीटर दूर शहापुर में हजारों गांव वाले एक-एक बूंद पानी के लिए भी तरस रहे हैं. गांव वालों को पानी के लिए टैंकर की आस में बैठना पड़ता है, वरना यहां की महिलाओं को पानी लेने के लिए कई किलोमीटर का सफर करना पड़ता है. जिस दिन गांव में टैंकर नहीं आता है, उस दिन पूरी एक पहाड़ी को पार करके पानी लाना पड़ता है.

