Bihar’s Liquor Ban: बिहार में खत्म होगी शराबबंदी? कैबिनेट ने शराबबंदी कानून में बदलाव को दी मंजूरी

Bihar’s Liquor Crackdown: कैबिनेट की बैठक के बाद पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए, बिहार के अपर मुख्य सचिव ने इस अहम फैसले के बारे में जानकारी साझा की है.

Bihar Cabinet on Liquor Ban: बिहार में मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार (CM Nitish Kumar) की अगुवाई वाली कैबिनेट ने बिहार मद्यनिषेध और उत्पाद (संशोधन) अधिनियम, 2022 में संशोधन को मंजूरी दे दी है. इसके तहत अब संबंधित अधिकारी राज्य में मद्यनिषेध कानून के उल्लंघन में जब्त किए गए वाहनों को उनके बीमित मूल्य का 10 प्रतिशत या न्यायिक प्राधिकरण के साथ उचित परामर्श के बाद वाहन मालिक से जुर्माने के तौर पर 5 लाख रुपये वसूली करने के बाद छोड़ सकते हैं.

