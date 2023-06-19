CM Nitish Kumar: गर्मी के कारण UCC पर जवाब नहीं दे पाए नीतीश कुमार! बोले- बाद में करेंगे बात
Nitish Kumar ने समान नागरिक संहिता (UCC) पर पूछे गए सवाल पर अजीबोगरीब जवाब दिया है. बिहार की राजधानी पटना में पत्रकारों ने नीतीश से जब UCC पर सवाल किया तो उन्होंने कहा कि बहुत गर्मी है...सब बात बाद में होगी. अभी बहुत गर्मी है. 

 

Nitish kumar News: बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने समान नागरिक संहिता (UCC) पर पूछे गए सवाल पर अजीबोगरीब जवाब दिया है. बिहार की राजधानी पटना में पत्रकारों ने नीतीश से जब UCC पर सवाल किया तो उन्होंने कहा कि बहुत गर्मी है...सब बात बाद में होगी. अभी बहुत गर्मी है.

