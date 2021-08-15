English मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee Bihar-Jharkhand News
आज के ही दिन धोनी ने इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट को कहा था अलविदा, कोहली, सचिन, सहवाग, गंभीर ने कुछ इस तरह दी थी शुभकामनाएं

Ranchi: टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (Mahendra Singh Dhoni)  ​ने आज से एक साल पहले क्रिकेट से संन्यास लिया था. इस दौरान उन्होंने ऑफिशियल इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो पोस्ट किया था. इस दौरान उन्होंने इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट से संन्यास की घोषणा की थी. 

 

धोनी के संन्यास लेने के बाद टीम इंडिया के कई दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने उन्हें शुभकामनाएं दी थी. इस दौरान टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने भी धोनी को संदेश दिया था. इस दौरान उन्होंने अपने वीडियो में कहा था कि धोनी हमेशा उनके लिए कप्तान रहेंगे. 

 

2011 वर्ल्ड कप में टीम इंडिया की जीत में अहम योगदान देने वाले गौतम गंभीर ने भी धोनी को संदेश देते हुए कहा था कि धोनी का ये सफर बेहद यादगार रहा है  और आने वाले जिंदगी में उनकी और ज्यादा बेहतर होगी. 

 

'क्रिकेट के भगवान' सचिन तेंदुलकर ने भी धोनी को बधाई देते हए कहा था कि धोनी के साथ वर्ल्ड कप जीतना उनके लिए बेहद खास रहा था. टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान सौरव गांगुली ने धोनी के संन्यास पर कहा था कि उनके संन्यास लेने के साथ ही एक ज़माने का अंत हो गया है. 

 

सहवाग ने भी धोना के संन्यास पर कहा था कि ना कई धोनी जैसा था, ना है और ना होगा. वो युवाओं के लिए प्रेरणा के स्रोत है.

 

