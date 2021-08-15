आज के ही दिन धोनी ने इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट को कहा था अलविदा, कोहली, सचिन, सहवाग, गंभीर ने कुछ इस तरह दी थी शुभकामनाएं

Ranchi: टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) ​ने आज से एक साल पहले क्रिकेट से संन्यास लिया था. इस दौरान उन्होंने ऑफिशियल इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो पोस्ट किया था. इस दौरान उन्होंने इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट से संन्यास की घोषणा की थी.

"I've always said this and I will say it again, you will always be my Captain," #TeamIndia Skipper @imVkohli pays his tribute to @msdhoni who announced his retirement from international cricket at 1929 hours yesterday.#ThankYouMSD pic.twitter.com/U6uWlow4lB — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2020

धोनी के संन्यास लेने के बाद टीम इंडिया के कई दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने उन्हें शुभकामनाएं दी थी. इस दौरान टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने भी धोनी को संदेश दिया था. इस दौरान उन्होंने अपने वीडियो में कहा था कि धोनी हमेशा उनके लिए कप्तान रहेंगे.

From “India A” to “The India” our journey has been full of question marks, commas, blanks & exclamations. Now as you put a full stop to your chapter, I can tell u from experience that the new phase is as exciting and there’s no limit to DRS here!!! Well played @msdhoni @BCCI — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 15, 2020

2011 वर्ल्ड कप में टीम इंडिया की जीत में अहम योगदान देने वाले गौतम गंभीर ने भी धोनी को संदेश देते हुए कहा था कि धोनी का ये सफर बेहद यादगार रहा है और आने वाले जिंदगी में उनकी और ज्यादा बेहतर होगी.

Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings. pic.twitter.com/5lRYyPFXcp — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020

'क्रिकेट के भगवान' सचिन तेंदुलकर ने भी धोनी को बधाई देते हए कहा था कि धोनी के साथ वर्ल्ड कप जीतना उनके लिए बेहद खास रहा था. टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान सौरव गांगुली ने धोनी के संन्यास पर कहा था कि उनके संन्यास लेने के साथ ही एक ज़माने का अंत हो गया है.

To have a player like him,Mission Impossible. Na Koi Hai,Na Koi Tha, Na Koi Hoga MS ke jaisa. Players will come & go but there won’t be a calmer man like him. Dhoni with his connect with people having aspirations was like a family member to many cricket lovers. Om Finishaya Namah pic.twitter.com/glemkBUwWT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2020

सहवाग ने भी धोना के संन्यास पर कहा था कि ना कई धोनी जैसा था, ना है और ना होगा. वो युवाओं के लिए प्रेरणा के स्रोत है.

