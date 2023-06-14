Bihar Politics: क्यों नीतीश से अलग हुए मांझी? खुद बताई कहानी, बोले- पैसों के लिए...
Bihar Politics: क्यों नीतीश से अलग हुए मांझी? खुद बताई कहानी, बोले- पैसों के लिए...

Bihar Politics New Update: बिहार में महागठबंधन से बाहर होने के बाद जीतन राम मांझी ने मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार पर निशाना साधा है. जीतन राम मांझी ने कहा है कि HAM कोई दुकान नहीं जिसे पैसे से खरीदा जा सके.

Written By  Govinda Prajapati|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 05:42 PM IST

Bihar Politics: क्यों नीतीश से अलग हुए मांझी? खुद बताई कहानी, बोले- पैसों के लिए...

Political Party in Bihar: महागठबंधन से बाहर होने के बाद जीतन राम मांझी ने जेडीयू (JDU) पर करारा हमला बोला हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि HAM कोई दुकान नहीं जिसे पैसे से खरीदा जा सके. पानी नाक के ऊपर जा चुका था. नीतीश कुमार की पार्टी लगातार विलय का दबाव बना रही थी. मैंने मुख्यमंत्री रहते जो काम किया नीतीश उसी काम को तोड़-मरोड़ कर सामने रख रहे थे. हमारी पार्टी संघर्ष करेगी. खरीद फरेब में वो लोग विश्वास करते हैं और उन्होंने यही किया है.

