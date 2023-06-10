Biparjoy Update: चक्रवात बिपरजॉय अगले 24 घंटे में बरपाएगा कहर! IMD ने दी ये चेतावनी
Biparjoy Update: चक्रवात बिपरजॉय अगले 24 घंटे में बरपाएगा कहर! IMD ने दी ये चेतावनी

Biparjoy Latest Update: बिपरजॉय (Biparjoy) तेज स्पीड से बढ़ रहा है और तटीय इलाकों पर इसका असर दिखाई पड़ सकता है. मौसम विभाग ने  'बेहद गंभीर' चक्रवाती तूफान बिपरजॉय (Biparjoy) को लेकर चेतावनी जारी की है.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 02:21 PM IST

Biparjoy Update: चक्रवात बिपरजॉय अगले 24 घंटे में बरपाएगा कहर! IMD ने दी ये चेतावनी

Biparjoy Cyclone: मौसम विभाग (IMD) ने कहा है कि 'बेहद गंभीर' चक्रवाती तूफान बिपरजॉय (Biparjoy) के अगले 24 घंटे में और तेज होने की उम्मीद है. यह उत्तर से उत्तर-पूर्व की तरफ बढ़ेगा. चक्रवात बिपरजॉय के मद्देनजर, अरब सागर (Arabian Sea) तट पर वलसाड में तीथल बीच पर ऊंची लहरें देखी गई हैं. एहतियात के तौर पर तीथल बीच को 14 जून तक पर्यटकों के लिए बंद कर दिया गया है. वलसाड के तहसीलदार टीसी पटेल ने कहा कि हमने मछुआरों को समुद्र में नहीं जाने को कहा है. वे सभी वापस आ गए हैं. जरूरत पड़ने पर लोगों को समुद्र के किनारे गांव में शिफ्ट किया जाएगा. उनके लिए शेल्टर बनाए गए हैं. हमने 14 जून तक तीथल बीच को टूरिस्ट्स के लिए बंद कर दिया है. 

