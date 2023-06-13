'भाजपा नेता कानून की धज्जियां उड़ा रहे', अखिलेश यादव ने क्यों लगाया ये गंभीर आरोप
'भाजपा नेता कानून की धज्जियां उड़ा रहे', अखिलेश यादव ने क्यों लगाया ये गंभीर आरोप

UP Politics: समाजवादी पार्टी (सपा) अध्‍यक्ष और उत्‍तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्‍यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने सत्‍तारुढ़ भाजपा नेताओं पर आरोप लगाया कि वे स्वच्छंद होकर कानून की धज्जियां उड़ा रहे हैं.

'भाजपा नेता कानून की धज्जियां उड़ा रहे', अखिलेश यादव ने क्यों लगाया ये गंभीर आरोप

UP Politics: समाजवादी पार्टी (सपा) अध्‍यक्ष और उत्‍तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्‍यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने सत्‍तारुढ़ भाजपा नेताओं पर आरोप लगाया कि वे स्वच्छंद होकर कानून की धज्जियां उड़ा रहे हैं. हालांकि, भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) के वरिष्ठ प्रवक्ता हरिश्चन्द्र श्रीवास्तव ने पलटवार करते हुए कहा, ‘‘सपा प्रमुख लगातार झूठ और भ्रम के एजेंडे से जनता के बीच पैठ बनाने का असफल प्रयास कर रहे हैं.’’

