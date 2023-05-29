Crime News: गर्लफ्रेंड की दोस्त से नजदीकी बढ़ा रहा था बॉयफ्रेंड, सच्चाई सामने आने पर किया ये काम
Jhansi News: एक लड़के ने दूसरी लड़की से उसकी दोस्त की फेसबुक आईडी मांग ली थी. इतनी सी बात पर लड़की ने अपने घर में जाकर किचन में फांसी लगाकर सुसाइड कर लिया. घटना के बाद मृतक लड़की के परिजनों का आरोप है कि गांव में ही रहने वाला लड़का उनकी बेटी को कई दिनों से परेशान कर रहा था. 

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

UP Crime News: उत्तर प्रदेश के झांसी में एक हैरान करने वाला मामला सामने आया है. यहां पर एक प्रेमिका की सहेली ने दोस्त के प्रेमी से नाराज होकर आत्महत्या कर ली. ये मामला झांसी के उल्दन थाना क्षेत्र का है.

