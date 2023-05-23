पहलवानों पर बरसे बृजभूषण शरण सिंह, विनेश फोगाट को बताया मंथरा, लगाए गंभीर आरोप
Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 07:25 PM IST

Brijbhushan Sharan Singh: महिला पहलवानों के यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोपों से घिरे भारतीय कुश्ती महासंघ के अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण शरण सिंह एक बार फिर प्रदर्शन कर रहे पहलवानों पर जमकर बरसे. एक कार्यक्रम में उन्होंने विनेश फोगाट को मंथरा बताते हुए पहलवानों की जमकर आलोचना की. 23 अप्रैल से जंतर-मंतर पर चल रहे धरने पर तंज कसते हुए बृजभूषण ने कहा कि पहली बार जंतर-मंतर पर हजारों पहलवान आए हैं.

