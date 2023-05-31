WhatsApp से खरीदिए मेट्रो ट्रेन का टिकट, DMRC ने इस रूट पर की सेवा की शुरुआत
topStories1hindi1718802
Hindi Newsदेश

WhatsApp से खरीदिए मेट्रो ट्रेन का टिकट, DMRC ने इस रूट पर की सेवा की शुरुआत

Delhi Metro: दिल्ली मेट्रो की एयरपोर्ट एक्सप्रेस लाइन (Dehli Metro Airport line) पर मेट्रो में सफर करने वालों के लिए खुशखबरी है. अब आप इस रूट पर वाट्सएप चैटबॉट से भी टिकट की बुकिंग करके सफर कर सकेंगे.

 

 

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 03:38 PM IST

Trending Photos

WhatsApp से खरीदिए मेट्रो ट्रेन का टिकट, DMRC ने इस रूट पर की सेवा की शुरुआत

DMRC News: दिल्ली मेट्रो के यात्री अब मंगलवार को शुरू की गई व्हाट्सऐप-आधारित टिकट सेवा का उपयोग करके एयरपोर्ट लाइन पर यात्रा कर सकेंगे. अधिकारियों ने कहा कि इस व्यवस्था के तहत यात्री सीधे व्हाट्सऐप पर ‘क्यूआर कोड'-आधारित टिकट प्राप्त कर सकेंगे. दिल्ली मेट्रो रेल कॉर्पोरेशन (DMRC) ने कहा, ‘यात्रियों के यात्रा अनुभव में डिजिटल माध्यम के जरिये बढ़ोतरी करते हुए, दिल्ली मेट्रो ने अपनी एयरपोर्ट एक्सप्रेस लाइन पर यात्रा के लिए एक व्हाट्सऐप-आधारित टिकट सेवा शुरू कर दी है.'

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
web series
OTT पर रिलीज होते ही इन फिल्मों-वेब सीरीज ने मचाया गदर,चंद दिनों में मिले इतने व्यूज
IPL 2023
फैंस ही नहीं, जीवा धोनी भी पिता के लिए करने लगी हाथ जोड़ प्रार्थना; PHOTO वायरल
paras kalnawat
'अनुपमा' को लेकर पारस कलनावत का खुलासा, बोले- एक दूसरे को नीचा दिखाते हैं लोग
ISIL
ISIS के 23 आतंकियों को मौत की सजा, 14 को उम्रकैद, लीबिया की अदालत का फैसला
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणदीप हुड्डा की फिल्म के जरिए बड़े पर्दे पर लौट रहे सावरकर, सुनील शेट्टी के पास क्यों आते थे अंडरवर्ल्ड के फोन?