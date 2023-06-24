C Voter Survey: क्या पीएम मोदी के यूएस दौरे से नाराज हो जाएंगे मुस्लिम देश? सर्वे में चौंकाने वाले खुलासे
topStories1hindi1752369
Hindi Newsदेश

C Voter Survey: क्या पीएम मोदी के यूएस दौरे से नाराज हो जाएंगे मुस्लिम देश? सर्वे में चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

IANS C Voter Survey: क्या पीएम की इस यात्रा के बाद चीन भारत के खिलाफ और ज्यादा शत्रुतापूर्ण हो जाएगा? इसके जवाब में 44 प्रतिशत से अधिक लोगों ने हां में जवाब दिया. जबकि एक तिहाई लोग इससे सहमत नहीं दिखे. बीजेपी का समर्थन करने वालों में से 56 प्रतिशत की राय है कि चीन और अधिक शत्रुतापूर्ण हो जाएगा. 

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 07:10 PM IST

Trending Photos

C Voter Survey: क्या पीएम मोदी के यूएस दौरे से नाराज हो जाएंगे मुस्लिम देश? सर्वे में चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

PM Modi US Visit: पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी की अमेरिका यात्रा को लेकर जनता की राय जानने के लिए पूरे भारत में सी-वोटर ने स्नैप पोल किया. न्यूज एजेंसी आईएएनएस के मुताबिक, इसमें खुलासा हुआ कि भारतीयों के एक बड़े हिस्से को इस बात पर भरोसा है कि इस यात्रा के कारण मोदी एक वास्तविक विश्व नेता के तौर पर उभरे हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Video: इवेंट में पहुंचीं सपना को इस हरियाणवी कॉमेडियन ने धो डाला
sunny deol
सनी के प्यार में डूबी थीं अमृता, फिर आई वो तस्वीरें जिसने हिला दी इस रिश्ते की नींव
Laptop
Laptop पर लगातार काम करने से थक गई आपकी उंगलियां, इस तरह उन्हें दिलाएं आराम