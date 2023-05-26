New Parliment Building: मिर्जापुर से कालीन, नागपुर से सागौन की लकड़ी, नई संसद में दिखेगी पूरे भारत की ताकत
New Parliment Building: मिर्जापुर से कालीन, नागपुर से सागौन की लकड़ी, नई संसद में दिखेगी पूरे भारत की ताकत

New Parliament Building Images: नई संसद के कंस्ट्रक्शन में इस्तेमाल की गई ‘फ्लाई ऐश’ की ईंटें हरियाणा और उत्तर प्रदेश से मंगवाई गई थीं, जबकि पीतल के काम लिए सामग्री और ‘पहले से तैयार सांचे’ गुजरात के अहमदाबाद से लिए गए.

New Parliment Building: मिर्जापुर से कालीन, नागपुर से सागौन की लकड़ी, नई संसद में दिखेगी पूरे भारत की ताकत

Facts About New Parliament: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 28 मई यानी रविवार को नई संसद का उद्घाटन करेंगे. भारत की नई संसद को संवारने में मिर्जापुर की कालीन से लेकर राजस्थान के पत्थर की नक्काशी तक का इस्तेमाल हुआ है. वहीं त्रिपुरा से बांस के बने फर्श भारत की सांस्कृतिक विविधता को दर्शाएंगे. नए संसद भवन में जो सागौन की लकड़ी इस्तेमाल हुई है, वह महाराष्ट्र के नागपुर से लाई गई थी.

