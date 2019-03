VIDEO: जब विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन के माता-पिता के सम्मान में तालियों से गूंज उठा प्लेन

Air Marshal (retd) S Varthaman and Dr Shobha Varthaman were given a standing ovation as passengers made way for them in the early hours of Friday, ensuring that they couple gets off first. The plane landed at the Delhi airport about an hour after midnight. The couple left for Amritsar soon after landing in Delhi. They are all set to receive their son most likely at the Wagah border. . . . . . . . . . #airstrike #abhinandan #varthaman #pilot #iaf

A post shared by Zee News (@zeenews) on Mar 1, 2019 at 12:46am PST