CM Yogi Adityanath: लाउडस्पीकर पर सीएम योगी के सख्त निर्देश, कहा- रोक के बावजूद लगाना बर्दाश्त नहीं
topStories1hindi1710195
Hindi Newsदेश

CM Yogi Adityanath: लाउडस्पीकर पर सीएम योगी के सख्त निर्देश, कहा- रोक के बावजूद लगाना बर्दाश्त नहीं

CM Yogi ने कहा, कुछ महीने पहले सहज संवाद के माध्यम से धर्मस्थलों से लाउडस्पीकर हटाने की कार्यवाही हुई थी. लोगों ने जनहित को प्राथमिकता देते हुए स्वेच्छा से लाउडस्पीकर हटाए.  सीएम योगी ने कहा कि कई जिलों में दौरों के समय उन्होंने अनुभव किया कि कुछ जिलों में फिर से लाउडस्पीकर लगाए जा रहे हैं. ये बर्दाश्त नहीं है.

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 10:03 AM IST

Trending Photos

CM Yogi Adityanath: लाउडस्पीकर पर सीएम योगी के सख्त निर्देश, कहा- रोक के बावजूद लगाना बर्दाश्त नहीं

CM Yogi on Loudspeaker: उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने धार्मिक स्थलों पर लाउडस्पीकर पर सख्त निर्देश दिए हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि रोक के बावजूद लाउडस्पीकर लगाना बर्दाश्त नहीं है. सीएम योगी ने अधिकारियों से कहा कि अभियान चलाकर धार्मिक स्थलों पर लगे लाउडस्पीकरों की ध्वनि पूर्व की भांति मानक के अनुरुप नियंत्रित कराई जाए. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: इस टीवी एक्ट्रेस की सड़क हादसे में दर्दनाक मौत, 50 फुट गहरी खाई में गिरी गाड़ी; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट
Fruits
Diabetic पेशेंट्स फौरन नोट करें इन 5 फलों के नाम, शुगर कंट्रोल में हैं हेल्पफुल
Gyaarah Gyaarah
Gyaarah Gyaarah Teaser: किस जाल में फंस रहे राघव, धैर्य और कृतिका
Gold
सोना और चांदी फिर हुआ सस्ता, इतने गिर गए दाम, अब ये हैं ताजा भाव