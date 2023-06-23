'वांटेड करप्शन नाथ' पोस्टर पर आया कमलनाथ का रिएक्शन, बीजेपी के लिए कह दी ऐसी बात

कमलनाथ ने कहा, मुझे कोई अपमानित नहीं कर सकता और मेरे खिलाफ भ्रष्टाचार का कोई मामला नहीं है, यह सब जानते हैं...आज उनके पास मेरे खिलाफ कहने के लिए कुछ नहीं है इसलिए वे ऐसा कर रहे हैं. मुझे बीजेपी से किसी सर्टिफिकेट की जरूरत नहीं है क्योंकि जनता गवाह है.

#WATCH | Congress leader & former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath reacts on the posters reading 'wanted corruption Nath' put up against him in Bhopal.

"No one can humiliate me and there is no case of corruption against me, everyone knows this...Today they don't have anything to say… https://t.co/qqvOQitBIF pic.twitter.com/MU6vEPTIYv

