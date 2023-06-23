'वांटेड करप्शन नाथ' पोस्टर पर आया कमलनाथ का रिएक्शन, बीजेपी के लिए कह दी ऐसी बात
Kamalnath ने भोपाल में उनके खिलाफ लगाए गए 'वांटेड करप्शन नाथ' लिखे पोस्टर पर प्रतिक्रिया दी है. उन्होंने कहा, आज उनके पास मेरे खिलाफ कहने के लिए कुछ नहीं है इसलिए वे ऐसा कर रहे हैं.

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 02:04 PM IST

Kamalnath Reaction: कांग्रेस नेता और मध्य प्रदेश के पूर्व सीएम कमलनाथ ने भोपाल में उनके खिलाफ लगाए गए 'वांटेड करप्शन नाथ' लिखे पोस्टर पर प्रतिक्रिया दी है. उन्होंने कहा, आज उनके पास मेरे खिलाफ कहने के लिए कुछ नहीं है इसलिए वे ऐसा कर रहे हैं.

