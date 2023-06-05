America में ओडिशा रेल हादसे पर बोले राहुल, हमने कभी अंग्रेजों को जिम्मेदार नहीं ठहराया, लेकिन ये सरकार तो...
America में ओडिशा रेल हादसे पर बोले राहुल, हमने कभी अंग्रेजों को जिम्मेदार नहीं ठहराया, लेकिन ये सरकार तो...

Rahul Gandhi ने अमेरिका में भारतीयों को मोदी सरकार को घेरा. न्यूयॉर्क के जेविट्स सेंटर में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में मौजूद लोगों ने ने ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे में जान गंवाने वालों की आत्मा की शांति के लिए 60 सेकंड का मौन रखा. 

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

America में ओडिशा रेल हादसे पर बोले राहुल, हमने कभी अंग्रेजों को जिम्मेदार नहीं ठहराया, लेकिन ये सरकार तो...

Rahul Gandhi on Train Accident: कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी और बीजेपी पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि वे भविष्य के बारे में कभी बात नहीं करते और हमेशा अपनी विफलताओं के लिए अतीत में किसी न किसी को दोषी ठहराते हैं. राहुल गांधी ने अमेरिका में भारतीयों को संबोधित करते हुए ये बात कही. न्यूयॉर्क के जेविट्स सेंटर में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में मौजूद लोगों ने ने ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे में जान गंवाने वालों की आत्मा की शांति के लिए 60 सेकंड का मौन रखा. 

