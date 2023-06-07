गुजरात से जुड़े गाजियाबाद में धर्मांतरण के मामले, 400 लोगों के धर्म परिवर्तन की बात आई सामने
गुजरात से जुड़े गाजियाबाद में धर्मांतरण के मामले, 400 लोगों के धर्म परिवर्तन की बात आई सामने

पुलिस के मुताबिक इस धर्मांतरण के तार पहले ही पाकिस्तान से जुड़े बताए गए हैं. धर्मांतरण के इस मामले को लेकर पुलिस भी काफी एक्टिव हो चुकी है और कोई भी पहलू छोड़ना नहीं चाहती इसलिए जो भी कॉल पुलिस के पास आ रही है, पूरी गहनता के साथ उसके इनपुट पर जांच की जा रही है.

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 01:17 PM IST

ऑनलाइन गेमिंग ऐप के जरिए नाबालिग बच्चों के धर्मांतरण का मामला लगातार जोर पकड़ता जा रहा है. पुलिस ने इस मामले में एक मौलवी को गिरफ्तार किया था और इसमें बद्दू नाम के एक शख्स की तलाश के लिए गाजियाबाद पुलिस की टीम महाराष्ट्र के कई इलाकों में छानबीन कर रही है. पुलिस को इस मामले में लगातार इनपुट भी मिल रहे हैं. 

