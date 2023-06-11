Cyclone Biparjoy: चक्रवात 'बिपरजॉय' के कारण भारत के इस राज्य में बारिश का अलर्ट, पढ़ें IMD का लेटेस्ट अपडेट
Cyclone Biparjoy: चक्रवात 'बिपरजॉय' के कारण भारत के इस राज्य में बारिश का अलर्ट, पढ़ें IMD का लेटेस्ट अपडेट

IMD latest update: मौसम विभाग के अनुसार चक्रवात ‘बिपरजॉय’ के कारण अगले सप्ताह राजस्‍थान के कुछ हिस्सों में बारिश हो सकती है. मौसम केंद्र जयपुर के अनुसार अति भीषण चक्रवाती तूफान 'बिपरजॉय' धीरे-धीरे उत्तर दिशा की ओर आगे बढ़ रहा है.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 12:03 AM IST

Cyclone Biparjoy: चक्रवात 'बिपरजॉय' के कारण भारत के इस राज्य में बारिश का अलर्ट, पढ़ें IMD का लेटेस्ट अपडेट

IMD latest update: मौसम विभाग के अनुसार चक्रवात ‘बिपरजॉय’ के कारण अगले सप्ताह राजस्‍थान के कुछ हिस्सों में बारिश हो सकती है. मौसम केंद्र जयपुर के अनुसार अति भीषण चक्रवाती तूफान 'बिपरजॉय' धीरे-धीरे उत्तर दिशा की ओर आगे बढ़ रहा है. इसके 16 जून को सुबह के समय तीव्र चक्रवाती तूफान के रूप पाकिस्तान तट की ओर पहुंचने की प्रबल संभावना है.

