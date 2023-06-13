West bengal Crime News: इकलौती बेटी ने मां को उतारा मौत के घाट, फिर सूटकेस में लाश लेकर पहुंच गई पुलिस थाने
West bengal Crime News: इकलौती बेटी ने मां को उतारा मौत के घाट, फिर सूटकेस में लाश लेकर पहुंच गई पुलिस थाने

Daughter Killed Her Mother: पश्चिम बंगाल की निवासी सोनाली सेन ने अपने ही हाथों से मां को मौत के घाट उतार दिया. इसके बाद सूटकेस में लाश लेकर पुलिस के आगे सरेंडर कर दिया. जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला?

Jun 13, 2023

Dead body in Suitcase: बेंगलुरु में 39 वर्षीय एक फिजियोथेरेपिस्ट ने अपनी मां की कथित रूप से हत्या कर दी और बाद में वह शव को एक सूटकेस में रखकर पुलिस थाने आत्मसमर्पण करने पहुंची. पुलिस ने मंगलवार को इस संबंध में जानकारी दी. पुलिस ने बताया कि आरोपी सोनाली सेन पश्चिम बंगाल की निवासी है और अपने माता-पिता की एकमात्र संतान है. उसने बताया कि पांच साल पहले कोलकाता में उसके पिता की मौत हो गई थी और उसके बाद से उसकी मां यहां उसके पास रह रही थी. 

