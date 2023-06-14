Delhi में नहीं देना होगा पानी के बिल का एक भी पैसा, CM Kejriwal के इस ऐलान से लाखों लोगों को राहत
Delhi में नहीं देना होगा पानी के बिल का एक भी पैसा, CM Kejriwal के इस ऐलान से लाखों लोगों को राहत

CM Arvind Kejriwal ने कहा कि सरकार की मंशा है कि इस योजना को एक अगस्त से लागू किया जाए और इसके बाद उपभोक्ताओं को संशोधित बिल प्राप्त होंगे.

Jun 14, 2023

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने मंगलवार को घोषणा की कि दिल्ली सरकार 11.7 लाख घरेलू उपभोक्ताओं के बकाया पानी बिल के लिए एक बार निपटान योजना लाएगी. सीएम केजरीवाल ने कहा कि सरकार की मंशा है कि इस योजना को एक अगस्त से लागू किया जाए और इसके बाद उपभोक्ताओं को संशोधित बिल प्राप्त होंगे.

