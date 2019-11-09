LIVE BLOG: अयोध्या केस में फैसला आज, जानें पल-पल की UPDATE

9 नवम्बर 2019, 09:07 बजे

उत्तर प्रदेश के DGP ओपी सिंह ने कहा, अयोध्या में पैरामिलिट्री फोर्स को तैनात किया गया है, एयरियल सर्विलांस भी की जा रही है. खुफिया तंत्र को सक्रिय किया गया है. अयोध्या में एक एडीजी रैंक के ऑफिसर को निगरानी के लिए तैनात किया गया है.

UP DGP: Paramilitary forces have been deployed in Ayodhya, aerial surveillance is being done. Intelligence machinery has been geared up, random checks are also taking place. An ADG rank officer has been deployed in Ayodhya to keep an eye on operations. #AyodhyaVerdict https://t.co/KHWdqpKAAF

— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2019