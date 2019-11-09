close

LIVE BLOG: अयोध्या केस में फैसला आज, जानें पल-पल की UPDATE

चीफ जस्टिस रंजन गोगोई, जस्टिस शरद अरविंद बोबडे, जस्टिस अशोक भूषण, जस्टिस डीवाय चंद्रचूड़ और जस्टिस एस अब्दुल नजीर की अध्यक्षता वाली संविधान पीठ मामले पर फैसला सुनाएगी. 

अंतिम अपडेट: शनिवार नवम्बर 9, 2019 - 09:10 AM IST
(फाइल फोटो)

अयोध्या मामले (Ayodhya Case) में सुप्रीम कोर्ट (Supreme Court) आज सुबह 10:30 बजे अपना फैसला सुनाएगा. चीफ जस्टिस रंजन गोगोई, जस्टिस शरद अरविंद बोबडे, जस्टिस अशोक भूषण, जस्टिस डीवाय चंद्रचूड़ और जस्टिस एस अब्दुल नजीर की अध्यक्षता वाली संविधान पीठ मामले पर फैसला सुनाएगी. दरअसल, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने 16 अक्टूबर को सभी पक्षों को सुनने के बाद अपना फैसला सुरक्षित रखा लिया था. 

यह देश का सबसे पुराना मामला है और इस मामले में 40 दिनों तक नियमित सुनवाई हुई थी. यह सुप्रीम कोर्ट के इतिहास में अब तक की दूसरी सबसे लंबी चली सुनवाई थी. सबसे लंबी सुनवाई का रिकॉर्ड 1973 के केशवानंद भारती केस का है, जिसमें 68 दिनों तक सुनवाई चली थी.

9 नवम्बर 2019, 09:11 बजे

अयोध्या मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद RSS चीफ मोहन भागवत मीडिया को दोपहर 1 बजे संबोधित करेंगे. 

9 नवम्बर 2019, 09:07 बजे

उत्तर प्रदेश के DGP ओपी सिंह ने कहा, अयोध्या में पैरामिलिट्री फोर्स को तैनात किया गया है, एयरियल सर्विलांस भी की जा रही है. खुफिया तंत्र को सक्रिय किया गया है. अयोध्या में एक एडीजी रैंक के ऑफिसर को निगरानी के लिए तैनात किया गया है.

9 नवम्बर 2019, 09:04 बजे

उत्तर प्रदेश के DGP ओपी सिंह ने कहा, हमने सभी जरूरी कदम उठाए हैं, हमने राज्यभर में 10 हजार बैठकें धार्मिक नेताओं और लोगों के साथ की हैं. हम राज्य के लोगों से अपील करते हैं कि वे सोशल मीडिया पर अफवाह न फैलाएं. 

9 नवम्बर 2019, 08:58 बजे

Ayodhya Verdict: फैसले से पहले अयोध्या में सुरक्षा बढ़ाई गई, उत्तर प्रदेश में धारा 144 लागू कर दी गई है. 

9 नवम्बर 2019, 08:45 बजे

राजस्थान: अयोध्या फैसले के मद्देनजर जैसलमेर में 30 नवंबर तक सीआरपीसी की धारा सेक्शन 144 लागू. 

9 नवम्बर 2019, 08:26 बजे

Ayodhya Verdict: पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंह ने राज्य की कानून व्यवस्था की समीक्षा की. उन्होंने अधिकारियों को हाई अलर्ट पर रहने के आदेश दिए हैं. 

9 नवम्बर 2019, 08:24 बजे

केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने कहा,'हमारा न्यायपालिका में पूरा विश्वास है. मैं सभी से अपील करता हूं कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला सभी स्वीकार करें और शांति बनाए रखें.'

9 नवम्बर 2019, 08:21 बजे

रामलला विराजमान के मुख्य पुजारी महंत सत्येंद्र दास ने कहा,'मैं अपील करता हूं कि सभी सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले का सम्मान करें और शांति बनाएं रखें. प्रधानमंत्री ने सही कहा है कि अयोध्या मामले में फैसला किसी की हार या जीत नहीं है.' 

