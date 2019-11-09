LIVE BLOG: अयोध्या केस में फैसला आज, जानें पल-पल की UPDATE

अयोध्या मामले (Ayodhya Case) में सुप्रीम कोर्ट (Supreme Court) आज सुबह 10:30 बजे अपना फैसला सुनाएगा. चीफ जस्टिस रंजन गोगोई, जस्टिस शरद अरविंद बोबडे, जस्टिस अशोक भूषण, जस्टिस डीवाय चंद्रचूड़ और जस्टिस एस अब्दुल नजीर की अध्यक्षता वाली संविधान पीठ मामले पर फैसला सुनाएगी. दरअसल, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने 16 अक्टूबर को सभी पक्षों को सुनने के बाद अपना फैसला सुरक्षित रखा लिया था.
यह देश का सबसे पुराना मामला है और इस मामले में 40 दिनों तक नियमित सुनवाई हुई थी. यह सुप्रीम कोर्ट के इतिहास में अब तक की दूसरी सबसे लंबी चली सुनवाई थी. सबसे लंबी सुनवाई का रिकॉर्ड 1973 के केशवानंद भारती केस का है, जिसमें 68 दिनों तक सुनवाई चली थी.
9 नवम्बर 2019, 09:11 बजे
अयोध्या मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद RSS चीफ मोहन भागवत मीडिया को दोपहर 1 बजे संबोधित करेंगे.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat to address the media at 1 pm today, following Supreme Court judgment in Ayodhya land case. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/Hf9Ce9Go0Y
9 नवम्बर 2019, 09:07 बजे
उत्तर प्रदेश के DGP ओपी सिंह ने कहा, अयोध्या में पैरामिलिट्री फोर्स को तैनात किया गया है, एयरियल सर्विलांस भी की जा रही है. खुफिया तंत्र को सक्रिय किया गया है. अयोध्या में एक एडीजी रैंक के ऑफिसर को निगरानी के लिए तैनात किया गया है.
UP DGP: Paramilitary forces have been deployed in Ayodhya, aerial surveillance is being done. Intelligence machinery has been geared up, random checks are also taking place. An ADG rank officer has been deployed in Ayodhya to keep an eye on operations. #AyodhyaVerdict https://t.co/KHWdqpKAAF
9 नवम्बर 2019, 09:04 बजे
उत्तर प्रदेश के DGP ओपी सिंह ने कहा, हमने सभी जरूरी कदम उठाए हैं, हमने राज्यभर में 10 हजार बैठकें धार्मिक नेताओं और लोगों के साथ की हैं. हम राज्य के लोगों से अपील करते हैं कि वे सोशल मीडिया पर अफवाह न फैलाएं.
Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), OP Singh: We have taken confidence building measures, we did around 10,000 meetings across the state with religious leaders & citizens. We are appealing to people of the state to not spread rumors on social media. #AyodhaVerdict pic.twitter.com/sBLZTxvwbQ
9 नवम्बर 2019, 08:58 बजे
Ayodhya Verdict: फैसले से पहले अयोध्या में सुरक्षा बढ़ाई गई, उत्तर प्रदेश में धारा 144 लागू कर दी गई है.
Security heightened in #Ayodhya ahead of the verdict in Ayodhya land dispute case today; Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed in the state of Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/XTw8rhTyfm
9 नवम्बर 2019, 08:45 बजे
राजस्थान: अयोध्या फैसले के मद्देनजर जैसलमेर में 30 नवंबर तक सीआरपीसी की धारा सेक्शन 144 लागू.
Rajasthan: Section-144 of CrPC (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) imposed in Jaisalmer, till 30th November 2019, ahead of the #AyodhaVerdict.
9 नवम्बर 2019, 08:26 बजे
Ayodhya Verdict: पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंह ने राज्य की कानून व्यवस्था की समीक्षा की. उन्होंने अधिकारियों को हाई अलर्ट पर रहने के आदेश दिए हैं.
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh reviews the State’s law and order situation, directs officers to remain on high alert. (file pic) #AyodhyaVerdict pic.twitter.com/qML29dFxpu
9 नवम्बर 2019, 08:24 बजे
केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने कहा,'हमारा न्यायपालिका में पूरा विश्वास है. मैं सभी से अपील करता हूं कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला सभी स्वीकार करें और शांति बनाए रखें.'
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari: We have full faith in our judiciary. I appeal to all to accept Supreme Court's verdict and maintain peace. #AyodhaVerdict pic.twitter.com/rQNfPs08d1
9 नवम्बर 2019, 08:21 बजे
रामलला विराजमान के मुख्य पुजारी महंत सत्येंद्र दास ने कहा,'मैं अपील करता हूं कि सभी सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले का सम्मान करें और शांति बनाएं रखें. प्रधानमंत्री ने सही कहा है कि अयोध्या मामले में फैसला किसी की हार या जीत नहीं है.'
Mahant Satyendra Das, Chief Priest of the makeshift Ram temple in #Ayodhya: I appeal to all to respect the Supreme Court verdict and maintain peace. Prime Minister has rightly said that the Ayodhya verdict will not be anyone’s loss or victory. pic.twitter.com/qCRyLg4ccl
