Delhi: पति ने चाकू मारकर की पत्नी की हत्या, फिर फंदे से लटककर दे दी जान
topStories1hindi1757849
Hindi Newsदेश

Delhi: पति ने चाकू मारकर की पत्नी की हत्या, फिर फंदे से लटककर दे दी जान

Delhi Crime News: पुलिस अधिकार ने कहा कि शुरुआती जांच में खुलासा हुआ कि दंपति के बीच सुबह लड़ाई हुई थी जिसके बाद व्यक्ति ने अपनी पत्नी को कथित रूप से चाकू घोंप दिया और बाद में खुद भी फंदे से लटक गया. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 02:40 PM IST

Trending Photos

Delhi: पति ने चाकू मारकर की पत्नी की हत्या, फिर फंदे से लटककर दे दी जान

Delhi News:  बाहरी दिल्ली के नरेला इलाके में एक व्यक्ति ने बुधवार को सुबह आपसी विवाद के बाद अपनी पत्नी की चाकू घोंपकर कथित रूप से हत्या कर दी और फिर फंदे से लटककर आत्महत्या कर ली. पुलिस ने यह जानकारी दी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 28 June 2023
Agra News
आगरा में सिपाही की पत्नी को कुल्हाड़ी से काट कर उतारा मौत के घाट, इलाके में मचा हड़कंप
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
ias stuti charan
फुल टाइम जॉब के साथ की UPSC की तैयारी, हासिल की तीसरी रैंक, बनीं IAS ऑफिसर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इन लोगों को बरतनी होगी सावधानी, कार्यों के बनने में है संदेह
r d burman
R D Burman क्यों कहलाए पंचम दा? आज तक नहीं सुलझा उनके सीक्रेट लॉकर का रहस्य
Church
जहां सदियों से रहा ईसाई धर्म का बोलबाला, वहां होटल और डिस्को में क्यों बदल रहे चर्च?
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इस राशि वालों के रुके काम होंगे पूरे, सफलता का चखेंगे स्वाद
Rajya sabha election
गुजरात से किसे राज्यसभा भेजेगी बीजेपी? 3 में से 1 उम्मीदवार का नाम माना जा रहा तय!