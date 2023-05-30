Weather Forecast: 4 जून तक दिल्ली-NCR में ऐसा रहेगा मौसम, IMD का ये अलर्ट आपको कर देगा एकदम खुश!
IMD के एक अधिकारी ने कहा कि राजधानी में सोमवार दोपहर 50 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवाएं चलीं और कई इलाकों में हल्की बारिश हुई. मौसम विभाग ने 'येलो' अलर्ट जारी किया है, जिसमें लोगों को यातायात बाधित होने और निचले इलाकों में पानी भरने की चेतावनी दी गई है.

Delhi NCR Weather Forecast: राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली और इसके आसपास के शहरों में मौसम सुहावना बना हुआ है. सोमवार को फिर से तेज हवाओं के साथ बारिश होने और आसमान में बादल छाए रहने से लोगों को गर्मी से राहत मिली. भारत मौसम विज्ञान विभाग ने 4 जून तक के लिए लोगों को राहत की खबर सुना दी है. आईएमड के क्षेत्रीय पूर्वानुमान केंद्र ने कहा है कि चार जून तक राजधानी में 'लू' की स्थिति लौटने की संभावना नहीं है.

