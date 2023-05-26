Delhi Ordinance: समर्थन जुटाने के लिए केजरीवाल ने राहुल गांधी, मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे से मिलने का समय मांगा
topStories1hindi1712047
Hindi Newsदेश

Delhi Ordinance: समर्थन जुटाने के लिए केजरीवाल ने राहुल गांधी, मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे से मिलने का समय मांगा

Delhi Ordinance Row: दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल इस मुद्दे पर राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (एनसीपी), शिवसेना (उद्धव बालासाहेब ठाकरे) और तृणमूल कांग्रेस समेत विभिन्न राजनीतिक दलों से समर्थन मांग चुके हैं.

 

 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 01:00 PM IST

Trending Photos

Delhi Ordinance: समर्थन जुटाने के लिए केजरीवाल ने राहुल गांधी, मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे से मिलने का समय मांगा

सेवाओं के नियंत्रण पर केंद्र द्वारा जारी अध्यादेश के खिलाफ राजनीतिक दलों का समर्थन हासिल करने में जुट दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवटाल ने अब कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे  और पार्टी के नेता राहुल गांधी से मुलाकात का समय मांगा है. मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल इस मुद्दे पर राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (एनसीपी), शिवसेना (उद्धव बालासाहेब ठाकरे) और तृणमूल कांग्रेस समेत विभिन्न राजनीतिक दलों से समर्थन मांग चुके हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Moonstone Benefits
मानसिक तनाव हो रहा है हावी? इस रत्न को पहनते ही मिलेगी राहत; बढे़गा आत्मविश्वास
Lava Agni2
Lava Agni 2 सेल पर आते ही हुआ आउट ऑफ स्टॉक, हाथों-हाथ खरीद रहे ग्राहक