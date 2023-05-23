Delhi Temperature: दिल्ली में कहीं 43 तो कहीं 46 डिग्री तापमान, क्यों हो रहा ऐसा; IIT प्रोफेसर ने बताई वजह
Delhi Temperature: दिल्ली में कहीं 43 तो कहीं 46 डिग्री तापमान, क्यों हो रहा ऐसा; IIT प्रोफेसर ने बताई वजह

Delhi Temperature Variation: दिल्ली में अधिकतम तापमान 46 डिग्री से ऊपर पहुंच चुका है, लेकिन अभी भी दिल्ली के कुछ इलाकों में तापमान 43 डिग्री के आसपास बना हुआ है.

Written By  Sumit Rai|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 07:49 PM IST

Delhi Temperature and Weather Update: राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली समेत पूरे उत्तर भारत में भीषण गर्मी (Delhi Weather) पड़ने लगी है और तापमान बढ़ने से लोगों को मुसीबत का सामना करना पड़ रहा है. दिल्ली में अधिकतम तापमान 46 डिग्री से ऊपर पहुंच चुका है, लेकिन अभी भी दिल्ली के कुछ इलाकों में तापमान 43 डिग्री के आसपास बना हुआ है. अब सवाल ये है कि कुछ इलाकों में तापमान इतना ज्यादा क्यों हो रहा है और कुछ इलाकों में इतना कम क्यों है. तापमान (Temperature) में वैरिएशन यानी अंतर पर आईआईटी दिल्ली के प्रोफेसर ने अपना तर्क दिया है और बताया है कि ऐसा क्यों हो रहा है.

