Wrestlers Protest: साक्षी मलिक, विनेश फोगाट, बजरंग पुनिया पर दंगा करने का आरोप, जंतर-मंतर से बोरिया बिस्तर भी हटा
Wrestlers Protest: साक्षी मलिक, विनेश फोगाट, बजरंग पुनिया पर दंगा करने का आरोप, जंतर-मंतर से बोरिया बिस्तर भी हटा

Delhi पुलिस ने पहलवानों को रविवार को सुरक्षा घेरा तोड़कर महिला ‘महापंचायत’ के लिए नए संसद भवन की ओर बढ़ने की कोशिश करने के बाद कानून-व्यवस्था के उल्लंघन को लेकर हिरासत में लिया था. 

Wrestlers Protest: साक्षी मलिक, विनेश फोगाट, बजरंग पुनिया पर दंगा करने का आरोप, जंतर-मंतर से बोरिया बिस्तर भी हटा

Delhi Wrestlers Protest: दिल्ली पुलिस ने जंतर-मंतर पर पहलवानों के विरोध-प्रदर्शन को लेकर पहलवान साक्षी मलिक, विनेश फोगाट और बजरंग पुनिया के साथ-साथ आयोजकों और उनके समर्थकों के खिलाफ दंगा करने तथा सरकारी कर्मचारियों के काम में बाधा डालने के आरोप में रविवार को प्राथमिकी दर्ज की. इससे पहले, दिल्ली पुलिस ने उन्हें रविवार को सुरक्षा घेरा तोड़कर महिला ‘महापंचायत’ के लिए नए संसद भवन की ओर बढ़ने की कोशिश करने के बाद कानून-व्यवस्था के उल्लंघन को लेकर हिरासत में लिया था. 

