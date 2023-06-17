Dalit Muslim Status: देवबंद-नदवा में गलत पढ़ाते हैं कुरान, मुस्लिम विद्वान के दावे से मची सनसनी!
Discrimination In Islam: प्रोफेसर फलाही 'इस्लामिक सेमिनरी नदवा और देवबंद में भेदभाव' (Discrimination in Islamic Seminary Nadwa and Deoband) विषय पर अपनी बात रख रहे थे. इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि इस्लामिक सेमिनरी नदवा और देवबंद में कुरान की गलत व्याख्या पढ़ाई जा रही है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 08:27 PM IST

Status Of Dalit Muslims: ख्वाजा मोइनुद्दीन चिश्ती भाषा विश्वविद्यालय लखनऊ के प्रोफेसर डॉ मसूद फलाही दलित पसमांदा सामूहिक न्याय परियोजना (Dalit Pasmanda Collective Justice Project) द्वारा आयोजित एक वेबिनार को संबोधित कर रहे थे. इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि इस्लामिक सेमिनरी नदवा और देवबंद ने कुरान की गलत व्याख्या की है और इस्लाम में जातिवाद को मजबूत किया है. प्रोफेसर फलाही शुक्रवार को दलित पसमांदा सामूहिक न्याय परियोजना द्वारा 'इस्लामिक सेमिनरी नदवा और देवबंद में भेदभाव' (Discrimination in Islamic Seminary Nadwa and Deoband) विषय पर आयोजित वेबिनार में बोल रहे थे.

