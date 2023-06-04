फिल्मफेयर अवार्ड्स को बना दिया टॉयलेट की 'कुंडी', नसीरुद्दीन शाह का ये खुलासा कर देगा दंग
Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 05:07 PM IST

Naseeruddin Shah: सिनेमा जगत के जाने-माने अभिनेता नसीरुद्दीन शाह ने फिल्मफेयर अवार्ड्स को लेकर चौंका देने वाला खुलासा किया है. हाल ही में दिए साक्षात्कार में अभिनेता ने कहा कि वे फिल्मफेयर अवार्ड्स का इस्तेमाल अपने घर के वॉशरूम के दरवाज़े के हैंडल के रूप में करते हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि उनके लिए इन ट्राफियों का कोई मूल्य नहीं है.

