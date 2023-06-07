Chhattisgarh: 'गजराज' अब इंसान को नहीं पहुंचा सकेंगे नुकसान, इस तकनीक से होगी हाथियों की हाईटेक निगरानी
Chhattisgarh News: छत्तीसगढ़ में मानव-हाथी द्वंद को रोकने के लिए ‘छत्तीसगढ़ एलीफेंट ट्रैकिंग एंड अलर्ट ऐप’ का सहारा लिया जा रहा है. कृत्रिम बुद्धिमत्ता (आर्टिफिशियल इंटेली​जेंस) पर अधारित इस तकनीक से अब ग्रामीणों को जंगली हाथियों की गतिवधि की सटीक जानकारी दी जा रही है.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 09:35 PM IST

Chhattisgarh News: छत्तीसगढ़ में मानव-हाथी द्वंद को रोकने के लिए ‘छत्तीसगढ़ एलीफेंट ट्रैकिंग एंड अलर्ट ऐप’ का सहारा लिया जा रहा है. कृत्रिम बुद्धिमत्ता (आर्टिफिशियल इंटेली​जेंस) पर अधारित इस तकनीक से अब ग्रामीणों को जंगली हाथियों की गतिवधि की सटीक जानकारी दी जा रही है. जनसंपर्क विभाग के अधिकारियों ने बुधवार को यह जानकारी दी.

