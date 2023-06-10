Religious Conversion: धर्मांतरण मामले में सामने आई नई चैट, छात्र बोला- नमाज नहीं पढ़ पाऊंगा, फिर मौलवी ने जो कहा...
Religious Conversion: धर्मांतरण मामले में सामने आई नई चैट, छात्र बोला- नमाज नहीं पढ़ पाऊंगा, फिर मौलवी ने जो कहा...

Hindu-Muslim: पुलिस का कहना है कि इस चैट से एक बात जाहिर हो जाती है कि जैन फैमिली का लड़का धर्मांतरण के जाल में पूरी तरह फंस चुका था और अब वो दूसरे साथियों को भी ऐसी सलाह दे रहा था.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 07:38 PM IST

Religious Conversion: धर्मांतरण मामले में सामने आई नई चैट, छात्र बोला- नमाज नहीं पढ़ पाऊंगा, फिर मौलवी ने जो कहा...

UP Crime News: गाजियाबाद में धर्मांतरण मामले में एक नई चैट सामने आई है. ये चैट मस्जिद के मौलवी और जैन फैमिली के नाबालिग लड़के के बीच हुई है. इसमें उसको वुजू करने और नमाज पढ़ने के वक्त के बारे में बताया गया है. ये सारी चैट दिसंबर 2022 की है. एक चैट में छात्र कह रहा है कि मैं इस समय स्कूल में हूं, नमाज अदा नहीं कर पाऊंगा. मौलवी ने इस पर जवाब देते हुए कहा कि आज जुमा है, जुमे की नमाज अदा करनी बेहद जरूरी होती है.

